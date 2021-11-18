NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.07 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. 2,927,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

