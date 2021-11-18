NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

