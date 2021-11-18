Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook Sells 7,797 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 68.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 243.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

