Neutrino USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.32 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $567.97 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.02 or 1.00083808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.32 or 0.06936880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 579,336,826 coins and its circulating supply is 579,336,241 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.