New England Research & Management Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 334.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

