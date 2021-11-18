New England Research & Management Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Comcast by 281.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 842,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,565,000 after purchasing an additional 621,593 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

