New York City REIT, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for New York City REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYC stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

