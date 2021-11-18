Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.