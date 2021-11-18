Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 247 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $66.09 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

