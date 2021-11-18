Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 11,139 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

