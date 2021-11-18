NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.21% of NewMarket worth $42,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket stock opened at $352.17 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.94.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

