News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outperformed the industry year to date. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and bottom lines increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues grew across all the company’s segments. The quarterly results reflect the company’s prudent strategic efforts, which include the ongoing digital transformation of the business, and investments in the Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. Additionally, recovery in the advertising market in both print and digital from last year’s adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic aided the results. The company has also been witnessing a rapid expansion at Move. It has been diversifying revenue streams through strategic acquisitions and operational enhancement.”

Several other analysts have also commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NWSA opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. News has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of News by 274.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of News by 83.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

