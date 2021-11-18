NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NREF opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 42.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

