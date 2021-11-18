NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $146.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.71 million to $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NXGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 333,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

