NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $89,646.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 786,276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

