Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Nidec has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

