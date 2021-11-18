NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,824,275.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

