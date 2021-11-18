NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

