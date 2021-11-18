Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSANY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,948. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

