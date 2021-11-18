North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$202,700.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at C$42,503,291.39.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$340,322.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$19.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.19. The company has a market cap of C$543.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$11.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.38.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

