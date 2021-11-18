Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,992. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

