Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 205,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.