Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Ducommun worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $572.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.