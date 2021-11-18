Northern Trust Corp Has $6.38 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $727.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

