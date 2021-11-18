Northern Trust Corp Has $6.64 Million Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.