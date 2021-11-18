Northern Trust Corp Has $6.68 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $137.28 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

