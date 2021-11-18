Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,167 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

