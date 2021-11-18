Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,640 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

