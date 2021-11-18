Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

