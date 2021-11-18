Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NWPX opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 417,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

