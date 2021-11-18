Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments traded as high as $139.24 and last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 1496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.53.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

