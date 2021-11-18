NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 28,885 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$286,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,592,310.72.

Melanie Hennessey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Melanie Hennessey sold 27,031 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.59, for a total value of C$259,227.29.

TSE NG opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.35.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

