Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

