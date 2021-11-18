Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 13,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,405. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

