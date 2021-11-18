NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.27

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTDTY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.