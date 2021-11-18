Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 9.5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.34. 877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

