Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 238,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

