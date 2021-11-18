Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.