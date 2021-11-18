Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Mission Produce worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 57.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

