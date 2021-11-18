Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

