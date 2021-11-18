Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 251.4% in October

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JDD stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 44,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,165. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

