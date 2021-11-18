Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter.

JGH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 20,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

