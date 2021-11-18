nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.96

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 10405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,314 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 132.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

