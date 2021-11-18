NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

