NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,160.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,975.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,984.25. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

