NXM Price Hits $158.67 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $9,579.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $158.67 or 0.00269451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.