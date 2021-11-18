Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.66. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

