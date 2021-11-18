Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.08 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.83. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.