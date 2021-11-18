Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $325.41 and a 12 month high of $432.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

