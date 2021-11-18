Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 626 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

